State police are searching for a central Pennsylvania field hockey coach who reportedly sexually assaulted a child in 2020 and 2021 in South Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

An arrest warrant was issued for 77-year-old William F. Gaudette III following an investigation that determined he sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Dauphin County Children and Youth Services reported the case in South Hanover Township to state police based in Harrisburg.

Police say they received information indicating that Gaudette fled following the investigation and his current location is unknown.

Gaudette served as a field hockey coach in central Pennsylvania and for the East Coast Field Hockey Club for several years, according to a release.

Anyone with information on Gaudette’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.