Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect from a 1988 homicide in Berks County.

DNA tests confirmed that Scott Grim, from the Hamburg area, killed Anna Kane from Reading, police said Thursday.

Kane was found strangled in October 1988 in Perry Township, police said. Investigations determined that she was killed and placed at the location where her body was found. DNA was collected from Kane's clothing.

In February 1990, Reading Eagle received an anonymous letter concerning the homicide that had numerous, intimate details about the homicide which led investigators to believe the writer of the letter had committed the crime, police said. The envelope was tested for DNA and a sample was found matching the unknown male from Kane's clothing.

Parabon NanoLabs used genetic genealogy to determine Grim as a possible suspect. Police said they were able to get a direct sample of Grim's DNA and that it matched what was found on Kane's clothes. Grim died in 2018.

Police also said that Grim was determined to have previously mailed similar letters from a harassment case in 2002. DNA from 2002 envelopes matched profile from the victim’s clothing and a direct sample.