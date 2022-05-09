When: Manor Township board of supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: Public Works Director Mark Harris gave an updated presentation on the township’s municipal separate storm sewer system, which highlighted progress of the township’s pollutant reduction plan.

Background: The Department of Environmental Protection administers the program, part of the Clean Water Act. The last program presentation took was four years ago.

Why it’s important: Harris said the DEP sees the township is taking big steps and meeting goals to reduce sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen in the township’s five water bodies. The two areas with target goals include Springdale Farms and Parkfield.

Recognition: Supervisor Allan Herr said he attended a recent storm sewer system presentation where townships all over the state took notice of Manor Township’s work. He said Manor’s handling of stormwater is being featured in upcoming publications.

Savings: Part of the township’s American Rescue Plan Act money is being used for an excavator for its stormwater system, Herr said. Township officials estimate the township realizes $70,000–$100,000 in annual savings by doing all the work in-house. The savings include labor and prevailing wage for outsourcing. “We’re one of the only municipalities that does the work ourselves,” Harris said. He said Manor is “very conscientious of tax dollars.” Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said several neighboring municipalities have imposed a stormwater tax, including East Lampeter, West Hempfield and Upper Leacock.

Quotable: “We have a unique public works department that has the skill level ... that translates to savings of tax dollars,” Strohecker said.

Broadband: The board voted unanimously to sign an engagement letter with Cohen Law Group, which represents Shentel, a competitor of Comcast for rural broadband initiatives. Attorney Phil Fraga will expedite the franchise agreement. Curt Kosko, a Shentel representative, explained that the company’s product offers competitive pricing and service for internet, video and phone. Shentel has six franchise agreements in Lancaster County, including Lancaster Township, Manheim Township, Mountville Borough and East Lampeter, East Hempfield and West Lampeter townships. The company is in discussion with two boroughs. The company plans to work with existing Comcast systems, above and below ground. Individual Comcast subscribers in the township will be able to decide whether to stay with Comcast or switch providers. Township officials said they feel comfortable moving forward with the switch from Comcast to Shentel.

Other business: The board unanimously approved the sale of its sewer system under an asset purchase agreement.