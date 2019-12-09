- When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 5.

- What happened: Supervisors reviewed a potential revision to a plan to construct a Taco Bell and 9,455-square-foot retail and restaurant building at 1580 Strickler Road.

- Why it’s important: The sketch plan submitted by Mount Joy Investors LLC reduces the size of the retail building and adds a 2,300-square-foot Starbucks beside it.

- Original plan: The original plan for the 2.043-acre site at the corner of Esbenshade and Strickler roads off Route 283 was approved Dec. 20, 2018. The rear of the property adjoins Sheetz Lane, and the entrance would be off that road. The 2,753-square-foot Taco Bell would be located near Sheetz Lane. The 66-seat fast food restaurant would include a patio and drive-thru lane that can accommodate about 13 vehicles. The 9,455-square-foot retail building would be located close to Strickler Road.

- New proposal: Under the potential new proposal, the Taco Bell would remain unchanged. However, the retail building would be reduced to 3,435 square feet, and the Starbucks with a patio and drive-thru lane would be located near the corner of Esbenshade and Strickler roads. According to the sketch plan, the Starbucks drive-thru could accommodate 12 vehicles and would wrap behind the retail building and exit between the two buildings. The Starbucks patio would be on the other side of the building. Township Manager Sara Gibson said the number of parking spaces and amount of impervious coverage would remain about the same under the new proposal.

- What’s next: A revised plan would need to be submitted for review by the township’s engineer and planning commission. After review, the supervisors would then take action on the revised plan.

- Other business: Supervisors approved advertising the 2020 meeting calendar for municipal boards and commissions.