When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Jan. 9, with Michael Talley absent

What happened: Don Mann, assistant to the superintendent for secondary education, presented four new course proposals for Conestoga Valley High School starting in the 2023-24 school year: History of Film 2, Computer Science 3 and two college-in-high school classes: Introduction to Literature and Argument.

Background: District teachers who are certified to teach classes through HACC will teach Introduction to Literature. While the high school offers other literature courses, this is the only one that will provide college credits. The district currently offers an argument class, but the new class will allow students to earn credits from the University of Pittsburgh instead of HACC.

What’s next: The board will vote on the new courses via the consent agenda at the Jan. 17 meeting.

Math intervention: The board voted to approve Math 180, a math intervention program for students in grades 6-8, at a cost of $29,644 for a three-year period. At the Nov. 14 meeting, Mann and Jill Koser, assistant to the superintendent for elementary education, shared that the 2022 PSSA results showed a need to work on math growth and achievement at those levels. The district will fund the program using pandemic relief money for the first two years.

Change orders: Chris Peters of Marotta/Main Architects presented change orders for the middle school project totaling $19,630. The items addressed in the change orders included removing and reinstalling door frames to provide proper clearances for door swings, adding guard rails to the main staircase, completing additional roof work above the media center, and painting exposed mechanical, electrical and plumbing items. The district will cover the roof work and painting, totaling $2326.96, with built-in project allowances.

What’s next: The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the board room at the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center. This is a change from the usual Monday meeting.