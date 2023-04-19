Looking for some springtime sips in Lebanon County?
Let the springtime Lebanon Valley Libation Trail provide some inspiration. The trail features local breweries and restaurants to lead participants on a tour of the county's craft brewery scene.
The trail, sponsored by Lebanon Valley Tourism organization, will run until June 14. Participants 21 and older can download a free digital passport to collect points and receive passes over the course of the event, according to the event website. Possible prizes include decals, a 16-ounce glass, and T-shirts that say "Drink Local."
Participating locations include Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery, Isaac's Kitchen & Brewery in Lebanon, Rotunda Restaurant & Brewery, Snitz Creek Brewery and others.
For the full list or breweries and restaurants go to visitlebanonvalley.com/libations/.