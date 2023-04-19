lebanon county graphic.jpg

Looking for some springtime sips in Lebanon County?

Let the springtime Lebanon Valley Libation Trail  provide some inspiration. The trail features local breweries and restaurants to lead participants on a tour of the county's craft brewery scene. 

The trail, sponsored by Lebanon Valley Tourism organization, will run until June 14. Participants 21 and older can download a free digital passport  to collect points and receive passes over the course of the event, according to the event website. Possible prizes include decals, a 16-ounce glass, and T-shirts that say "Drink Local."

Participating locations include Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery, Isaac's Kitchen & Brewery in Lebanon, Rotunda Restaurant & Brewery, Snitz Creek Brewery and others. 

For the full list or breweries and restaurants go to visitlebanonvalley.com/libations/.