Police in Berks County are asking for help locating two people accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty, WFMZ reports.

The theft happened on May 4, at around 5:40 p.m. at the Ulta on Paper Mill Road in Spring Township, according to police.

The suspects entered the store, placed fragrances into a bag and fled without paying. They were seen in a dark-colored SUV, according to the police report.

Suspect 1 is described as a light-skinned, Black or Hispanic male with a large birthmark above his right eye and short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a circular pattern on each sleeve and black jeans.

Suspect 2 is described as a Black male with a tattoo or birthmark above his right eye and dreadlocks; he was wearing a Yale sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.