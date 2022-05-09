Spring Township Police Department asks for public help finding two suspects
Crimewatch

Police in Berks County are asking for help locating two people accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty, WFMZ reports. 

The theft happened on May 4, at around 5:40 p.m. at the Ulta on Paper Mill Road in Spring Township, according to police. 

The suspects entered the store, placed fragrances into a bag and fled without paying. They were seen in a dark-colored SUV, according to the police report. 

Suspect 1 is described as a light-skinned, Black or Hispanic male with a large birthmark above his right eye and short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a circular pattern on each sleeve and black jeans.

Suspect 2 is described as a Black male with a tattoo or birthmark above his right eye and dreadlocks; he was wearing a Yale sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

