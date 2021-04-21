When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, April 13.

What happened: Council discussed Spring House Brewing Co.’s plans to open a tavern in the first floor of the former bank building at 8-10 E. Main St. An application has been filed by the building’s owner, 8 East Main Street LLC, for a special exception to utilize the first floor of the building for a tavern and a variance of the off-street parking requirements to allow for a reduction in the number of parking spaces. There are nine parking spaces on the property, and there is an agreement with the Odd Fellows, a civic group, to use its parking lot behind Massasoit Hall. The tavern plans to have 62 spots for indoor seating and two tables in front of the building. Ryder said he is concerned about parking and adding two four-seat tables on the sidewalk. The brewery plans to be open in the evenings and closed on Tuesdays.

Health department: Council voted unanimously to not endorse a local initiative calling for Lancaster County to establish its own public health department. Council President Mike Chiodo was absent.

Background: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners passed a resolution March 8 calling on county officials to “immediately initiate a working group to evaluate and recommend establishing a county health department by the end of 2021, if not before.” Manheim Township urged other municipalities to do the same.

Discussion: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said he is not convinced a county department would have a significant benefit to the community and believes the need for health coordination can be met through the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency.

Quotable: “It doesn’t seem like the right solution,” Mayor Bruce Ryder said.

Funds: The borough learned it will receive about $300,000 from the American Recovery Act. Half of the money will be distributed this year and the other half will be doled out next year. It is not known yet what the money can be used for.