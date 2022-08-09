When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, July 11.

What: Borough Council voted to appoint Rick Spiegel as a new member to fill a council vacancy. Spiegel replaces council member Harry Morgan who resigned last month.

Background: Spiegel will serve through Dec. 31, 2023. He is one of three borough residents that applied for the position, and received the most votes from council members. Spiegel, a Republican, is a project manager for a store display manufacturer in Palmyra. He and his wife and have lived in Mountville for 19 years.

Quotable: “I’ve lived in the borough for 19 years, served in various capacities for the borough for about 10 of those years and basically I have a very deep heart for this borough and the work that is being done,” Rick Spiegel said while addressing the council. “I think a lot of great work has been done over the past several years, and I think there is a lot of great work to be done.”

ARPA update: Council’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is in the process of reviewing the financial information provided by nonprofits throughout the month of June. The committee’s plan of action is to review the financial information and present a recommendation to the borough council. At the time of reporting, the second tranche of ARPA funding in the amount of $148,985.90 was expected for July 15.