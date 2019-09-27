When: Council meeting, Sept. 24.
What happened: For the third month in a row, speeding on borough streets was a topic, which brought several residents from the Butterfly Acres neighborhood to ask for some type of speeding controls on Sixth Street.
Public comment: Despite more than 33 speeding citations issued in one week, residents are still concerned about speeding. Greg Repka said he has considered moving because of safety concerns for his family. Sixth Street, which has a 25 mph speed limit, will soon be extended to Route 772 in Warwick Township. “It will only get worse,” he said. Joe Sebelist added, “My wife cannot back out of the driveway because speeding is such a problem. And I worry about kids getting off the bus.”
Suggested solutions: Lee Bossert asked for the installation of speed bumps or some device to slow drivers. Ron Roda begged the borough to do a traffic study and find a solution.
Vacancy: Scott Hain resigned from council because he moved out of the borough. Several people have expressed interest in filling Hain’s seat. Anyone living in the First Ward who is interested in serving can send a letter of interest to the borough.
Junior member: Brand new to Lititz Borough Council was junior council member Isabel Mejia. The 16-year-old Warwick High School junior is the daughter of Jennifer and Ramon Mejia. She was involved in the school’s civics day and decided to apply for the position as junior council member in order to learn more about government and public service. The junior council member is a non-voting position.