On Tuesday the South Londonderry Board of Supervisors heard results of the 2021 audit and approved the separation of fire tax funds into two accounts.

The results of the 2021 audit found that taxes this year increased by $141,000, grants and gifts increased by $532,000, other revenues decreased by $155,000, and the general fund revenue increased by $514,000, according to a report by lebtown.

Additionally, the audit found that the total increase in spending from last year was $57,000, investment earnings for 2021 were $612,000, whereas the previous year saw $608,000 in earnings, and in terms of budget planning compared to actual amounts spent revenue was $717,000 more and expenditures were $36,000 more.

Also, the fund balance decreased by $282,000 versus last year when it increased by $372,000. This is due partially to a note issued to Lawn Fire Company for $539,000. The amount will be paid back over the next 15 years.

The board also unanimous agreed to begin the process of separating bank accounts for the Campbelltown and Lawn Fire companies believing this will allow both fire companies to have a better idea of how munch funds are at their disposal from the township.