South Lebanon Township supervisors announced plans to participate in a new Lebanon County regional comprehensive plan.

To help fund this plan, the board approved a $60,0000 grant application with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in cooperation with other municipalities in Lebanon County.

The township as well as five other municipalities, will contribute $5,000 for preparation of the plan by Camp Hill-based consultant Gannett Fleming. The plan will guide land use, zoning, infrastructure expansion, traffic control and other aspects of municipal management over the next decade.

In other business, Township Manager Jamie Yiengst informed the board that a commonwealth audit of the township’s liquid fuels funds resulted in no findings of fault or misuses: a clean audit. The money, which comes from state gasoline taxes, helps the township pay for road paving, salting and snow removal.

Supervisors also approved the resignation of Kenneth Spatz from the township Planning Commission and the appointment of Steve Lebo in his place. Spatz had served on the commission since 1986 and taught at Cedar-Crest High School for 40 years.

The board approved events for spring and summer taking place at South Hills Park. The first event of the season is a kids’ Easter egg hunt on March 25, from 10-11 a.m., sponsored by Merakey Foster Care.

Lebanon Christian Academy will hold a cross-country event at the park April 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cedar Crest Music Cares will hold a food truck fundraising event in the park on May 31. Supervisors approved the use under the condition that the organization, raising money for music ensembles in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District, provide parking attendants.

Calvary Chapel of Lebanon will hold an event Sept. 17, from 3-6 p.m.

Lebanon Valley Disk Golf will hold tournaments most Saturdays between March and October, as well as one Sunday in June.