When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Township supervisors agreed to draft an amendment to its industrial district of its zoning ordinance that will allow self-storage units to be built on a 7-acre property at 75 S. 13th Ave. The supervisors also received five bids for stormwater basin retrofit projects at 55 Hickory Blvd. and 78 Clover Drive.

Also: The board entered into an agreement with West Cornwall Township that would allow its residents to use South Lebanon’s yard waste and recycling center on Linden Road at a cost of $50 per year. The supervisors also approved a request from Lebanon Valley Society of Radio Amateurs to use South Hills Park for an Emergency Communications Preparedness weekend on June 26-27.

Police: The board approved the status of Dominic Juliani as a tenured South Lebanon township police officer upon the completion of his one-year probationary period on April 27. The board also granted Juliani permission to join the Lebanon County Emergency Service Unit.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.