South Lebanon Township supervisors, on March 14, approved a $6,000 expenditure to incentivize volunteer firefighters living in the township.

Based on length of service, training hours and number of calls, volunteers would be eligible to receive a portion of $1,500 quarterly.

Three years ago, the township secured a grant worth $50,000 for three years to spend on incentives and recruitment. That grant has ended.

Township Manager Jamie Yiengst said the township chose not to reapply in the middle of its merger of all three existing fire departments.

Bids for paving services were opened at the same meeting. This year, the township is seeking to pave the following streets: Keller Drive, Colonial Drive, Charles Street, Endress Drive, Jayann Drive and Sunrise Drive.

H&K Group bid $462,000; Construction Master Services, $469,000; Pennsy Supply, $409,000; New Enterprise Stone & Lime, $430,000.

Bids will be tabulated, and supervisors will award contracts at the township’s March 28 meeting.