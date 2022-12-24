When: South Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Supervisors gave final approval for three volunteer fire companies in the township to merge. Until now, Prescott, Friendship and South Lebanon No. 1 have served independently. Pending approval by the commonwealth, the companies will share a single command structure.

Yard waste: Fees were approved for tree-trimmers serving properties in the township and adjacent participating municipalities to be able to use the township’s yard waste center, normally reserved for residents only. The fees are $350 if a visitor make fewer than 100 visits, and $400 if they make more than 100 visits.

Stormwater: Approval was given for a reduction in annual stormwater rates for residences housing more than a single family from $26 per equivalent residential unit — a measurement of impervious surface used to gauge rainwater impact — to $18. In addition, supervisors approved a bid of $14,000 for the inspection by camera of around 20,000 feet of stormwater lines.

Septic delinquencies: According to a letter received from the Lebanon County Planning Board, 30 properties in the township have yet to have their septic tanks serviced in accordance with an ordinance requiring it every three years. Letters sent in April and August have reduced the number from 96.

Property sale: Supervisors approved the sale of lots at 1152 and 1154 King St. to the owner of an adjoining property on the condition the fair market price of $5,000 is agreed to. The lots had been purchased by the township and the blighted properties on them razed. The new owner intends to merge them into one lot. Money raised from the sale will go into the township’s community development program.

What’s next: The board next meets on Dec. 27.