When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Supervisors approved Lebanon School District’s purchase of sewer capacity for its new middle school from the township. In addition, Cornwall-Lebanon School District, having purchased 89 acres of farmland across the street from district facilities on Evergreen Road, has requested a zoning amendment.

Zoning: Currently zoned for agricultural, the school district is seeking permitted use of the land for educational or recreational use. Supervisors agreed to work with legal counsel to make such an amendment to the township zoning ordinance.

MS4 presentation: As part of a state requirement for annual education, representatives from Steckbeck Engineering & Surveying Inc., of Lebanon, showed supervisors an updated geographic mapping system for stormwater management within the township and discussed ways that employees and even residents can use the system to help keep up with maintenance.

Purchases: Supervisors approved the purchase of a 2022 John Deere loader at a cost of $283,000 (cost is budgeted for 2023). The township also recently provided a $100,000 deposit for the purchase of a new engine by the South Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company from Fire Line Equipment of New Holland. Two loans obtained by the company will finance the total cost of $659,724. The township will provide an annual distribution to cover payments by the compan

Events: Supervisors approved a request by South Lebanon Softball Association for the use of ball fields at South Hills Park from March to November. Steve Gable’s request use of the park for a separate junior softball tournament May 5-7 was also approved.

What’s next: Supervisors next meet on Nov. 22.