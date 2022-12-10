When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 22.

What happened: Supervisors approved a $6.45 million general fund budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate taxes or fees for residents, despite planning for cost increases across most departments; especially in line items that cover labor, professional services and highway maintenance.

Inspections: Township Code Enforcement Officer Dave Eggert reported that an active construction site in the township had been found to be operating with no permits. No enforcement action was taken, though it was reported to Lebanon County officials, the township manager said after the meeting. In addition, a property that had previously tested high for lead contamination is no longer being used as a rental property, according to the owner.

Stormwater grants: Supervisors unanimously approved the application for $585,000 from the H20 PA program administered by the State Department of Economic and Community Development. If awarded, the funding will be used to extended sanitary sewer to approximately 30 homes being built in the Meadowview Estates development.

Sale: The board was informed that a recent auction of surplus items that included a tool shed, several streetlights and a sewer camera totaled $5,500.

What’s next: The board reorganization meeting will take place on Jan. 4.