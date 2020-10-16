When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: There will be a grand opening ceremony of the township’s yard waste and recycling center, 3 Linden Road, at 2 p.m. Oct. 23, supervisors announced.

Background: Work on the recycling center has been ongoing for the better part of the last three years.

Also: The board approved the receipt of a $149,708 state-administered community development block grant. The funds will be used to purchase a blighted property, which will be fixed and sold to a qualified buyer.

Richland leaf collection: Supervisors approved a request from Richland Borough for South Lebanon Township to provide leaf collection services to its residents. South Lebanon will bill Richland $150 per hour for the services, which will begin next week and continue through Dec. 1.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.