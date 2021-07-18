When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a request from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to maintain East Evergreen Road and State Drive during times of winter weather.

Money for the township: South Lebanon Township will be paid $12,573 this winter as part of a five-year agreement with PennDOT.

In other business: Supervisors voted to advertise for bids on the rental of 46 acres of farmland that it owns on the east and west sides of Lincoln Avenue, around the entrance of the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Community event: The township board approved a request from St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church for fire police to staff its annual church festival on Aug. 6-7 at the parish’s social hall, 750 State Drive, Lebanon.