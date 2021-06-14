When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, June 8.

What happened: The township supervisors approved a request from social club Orioles Home Association, Nest #147, to transfer its liquor license from its location at 12 E. Main St in Newmanstown to 544 E. Cumberland St. in Lebanon, the current location of Hebron Bingo Hall.

What it means: The move paves the way for the 700-member social club to relocate to South Lebanon Township, pending the approval of the liquor license transfer by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. If approved by PLCB, the Orioles’ liquor license would become the fourth establishment in South Lebanon Township permitted to serve alcoholic beverages.

Background: The property at 544 E. Cumberland St. is owned by Cold Tree Realty of Lebanon, which would serve as the club’s landlord. The Orioles had been based on North Ninth Street in Lebanon for many years before moving to Newmanstown nearly eight years ago. The nonprofit club offers a limited bar-style menu of food selections to its members at the Newmanstown location. The group is associated with the Newmanstown Volunteer Fire Company and supports other nonprofit organizations, including youth athletic associations.

What’s next: If the liquor license transfer goes through, the Orioles could be operating at 544 E. Cumberland St. as early as August.

Other business: The board approved a request from Lebanon Bible Fellowship Church to host a youth activity day at South Hills Park on June 17.