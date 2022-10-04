When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: In a record short meeting of just over six minutes, two-thirds of council paid bills, heard no public comment and received no correspondence.

Stormwater ordinance: Supervisors voted to approve an update of the township’s stormwater management ordinance. The ordinance is required to be reviewed and updated every five years. Township Manager Jaime Yiengst said there were no significant changes.

Attendance: Board Chairman Steven Krause was unable to attend the meeting, and board member Jonathan Beers attended remotely. Board member Jeffrey Chernich led the meeting in person. Solicitor Keith Kilgore was also in attendance.

What’s next: The board meets next at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.