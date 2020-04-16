When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, April 14.

What happened: Township officials met with six supervisors and staff members physically present and Chairman Steven Krause joining via a conference call. Supervisors accepted the resignation of police Officer Eric Wilson and also reminded residents of the township’s spring yard waste curbside collection, which begins April 20.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.