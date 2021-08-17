When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a deal with Wen-Crest Farms to lease 46 acres of farmland the township owns on the east and west sides of Lincoln Avenue near the entrance of the Lebanon Veteran’s Affairs Hospital.

The deal: The winning bid of $23,500 annually was one of two bids received by South Lebanon Township and is part of a three-year contract.

Background: Over the past three years, the township had been leasing the land at a cost of $15,890 per year.

In other business: South Lebanon supervisors approved a request from the Sexual Assault Resource Counseling Center of Lebanon to conduct a back-to-school event at South Hills Park on Aug. 21.