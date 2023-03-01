A traffic study requested by South Lebanon Township supervisors showed no significant impact on truck or car traffic at the 1 million-square-foot DHL facility that opened last year at the former Alcoa site at State Drive and South Evergreen Road.

The study was a condition of approval for an additional 500,000-square-foot building proposed nearby in the 3000 block of State Drive. South Lebanon approved the plan in May of 2021, but nothing has been built.

DHL, which occupies the existing building, is a logistics and delivery company.

The required study by Traffic Planning and Design Inc. will be updated when a tenant is selected for the second building.

“There was not a large increase in traffic,” said Township Supervisor Jamie Yiengst. However, as new tenants have not been announced yet for the second facility, supervisors agreed to request a second study when the facility is leased.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the following uses of South Hills Park: the Veterans Court Softball Tournament from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 22; Making a Difference of Lebanon, which plans to host 75-100 people representing local businesses for a summer games event on June 17; and Michelle Wolfe, who will hold a donation-supported daily morning yoga session from 7-8 a.m.

Supervisors also approved a request from Medford Lakes School District seeking permission to use township park facilities to launch weather balloons sometime in the late spring. The district, located just east of Philadelphia, has performed launches from South Hills Park for the last five years. The launches are dependent on atmospheric conditions as well as approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.