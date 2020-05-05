When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, April 29.

What happened: Work is more than 60% complete on the township’s new recycling center on Linden Road. But the township has yet to receive a $350,000 grant for ongoing work there, officials announced during a meeting with supervisors and staff physically present, while Chairman Steve Krause was not in attendance because of another commitment. The public was given the option of attending the meeting physically or via teleconference, but no residents attended.

Background: The center will allow township residents to recycle green waste, including Christmas trees as well as cardboard, plastic, glass and cans. The new facility is on 42 acres of donated land along Linden Road, just off State Drive and across from the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.