When it comes to recycling, South Lebanon Township has always encouraged its residents to be good stewards of Earth. Now the township’s board of supervisors is supporting that effort with a place for local residents to recycle.
Work is about 60% complete on the township’s new recycling center, which is expected to open later this year. The center will allow township residents to recycle green waste, including Christmas trees; cardboard; plastic; glass; and cans more conveniently.
The new facility is located on 42 acres of donated land along Linden Road, just off State Drive and across from the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
“People have to think about it,” said Steve Krause, supervisors chairman. “We do not have unlimited resources and supplies. When it comes to recycling, we’ve come a long way in our lifetimes, but I’ve seen some regression. We still have people throwing garbage on roadways. We need to know how to take care of these things. It’ll make things better at the end of the day.”
Right now, some of the Linden Road site is paved and fenced, and is housing a mulch pile and township equipment. For the recycling center to be completed, security cameras, a key-card entry system, lighting, sewer lines and more paving and fencing must be installed, and a grinder for green waste must be purchased.
In the future, South Lebanon Township also plans to construct a utility building at the site.
South Lebanon already has secured two grants in the $300,000-to-$350,000 range for the recycling center, and it hopes to secure a third of similar size to complete the project. If it does, nearly $1 million of the $1.5 million project will have been covered by grants.
The township also has tried to hold costs down by doing some of the work itself through its public works department.
“There are a lot of things mandated by the state, and there are a lot of incentives,” Krause said. “Some of it is mandated, some of it is voluntary and some of it is requested by our residents. This has been a worthwhile effort. I think we’re doing the right thing.
“We saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by doing some of the drilling and blasting in-house,” Krause added.
When it is finished, here’s how the gated South Lebanon Township recycling center will work: Township residents can apply for a recycling card, for a yearly fee of about $30. They will drop recyclables at the facility at designated areas during designated times. Township employees will move the recyclables around with front loaders, but they will only be available on-site at designated times.
“We’ve been talking about this for the better part of 15 years,” Krause said. “Green waste is the big thing. It’s the thing that bogs us down the most. But we’ll continue to do curbside pick-up.”
For the last six years, South Lebanon Township has maintained a modest drop-off area for cardboard and Christmas trees on State Drive at the northeast corner of South Hills Park.
The land for the new recycling center was donated to by the Katz family in December 2014. Work on the facility began in early 2016.
“We’re trying to be better stewards of our environment,” Krause said. “We want it to be convenient. There could also be an availability of free mulch for township residents.”