During their Dec. 8 meeting, the South Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors received a $20,000 refund check from Benecon, which administers health care benefits provided to township employees. The refund for 2019 health care expenses will go back into the township budget’s general fund.

The supervisors also approved: a request from the Susquehanna River Runners to stage three fundraising events at South Hills Park in May and June of 2021; an incentive program that rewards township volunteer firefighters for levels of participation in training, fire calls and lengths of service; and an annual resolution that includes a cafeteria plan as part of its benefits for township employees.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent South Lebanon coverage