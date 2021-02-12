When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: The board of supervisors approved the township’s annual summer paving project. The paving project will include four different sections of township roads, South 14th Avenue from Birch Road to King Street, Culvert Street from Whitman Road to the township line, Whitman Road from South Lincoln Avenue to the township line and a portion of Lincoln Avenue south of East Evergreen Road.

Police training: The supervisors approved a payment of $375 for a taser instruction course for South Lebanon Township police Officer Dominic Juliani at Kutztown Fire Company in February, as well as a payment of $159 for search and seizure training for township police Cpl. David Troxell at Caernarvon Township Police Department in Morgantown in March.

Traffic concerns: Supervisors received correspondence from a resident of the Hickory Hills development requesting their support for a letter to the state Department of Transportation addressing traffic concerns at Route 897 and Iona Road, both of which are state maintained roads.

Sewer connection fee: The board approved a resolution raising the fee for a new connection to public sewer from $75 to $100.

Flag football: South Lebanon supervisors also approved a request from the Lebanon Friendship Cedars to conduct a flag football season at South Hills Park in the spring.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.