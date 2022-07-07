South Lebanon Township has landed a $333,103 state grant to fund municipal recycling efforts, supervisors announced when they met June 15.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant is to be used for the proper management of recyclables, including leaf waste. Toward that end, the money will fund improvements to the township’s yard waste and recycling center at 3 Linden Road.

One of those improvements is a compost turner, which the board agreed to purchase during the meeting. The township is buying the equipment from Vermeer North Atlantic in Lumberton, New Jersey, for $80,991 under Pennsylvania’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program that allows municipalities to obtain competitively priced equipment without having to go to bid.

The township public works department will use the compost turner at the yard waste and recycling center to turn mulch piles.

The public works department announced paving began June 15 on the following roads: Clearview Road, Crestview Road, Rexmont Road and Lebanon Valley Parkway.

Also during the meeting, the supervisors dealt with two issues affecting separate residential properties in the township: one economic, the other pet safety.

Supervisors determined the township will continue to hold a $6,000 letter of credit for an unfinished property improvement project for Jacob and Sarah Lantz on Iona Road. The Lantzes in 2010 provided the township with a $66,100 bond to subdivide a 10-acre lot, construct a home, garage, workshop, driveway, utilities and stormwater management facilities. The Lantzes in 2016 began another improvement project on the same property that eliminated the planned driveway and provided the letter of credit for the project. However, the 2016 project is not yet completed.

The pet safety issue deals with the erection of 4-foot high fencing for a dog run at Tyler and Stephanie Waters’ property, 345 Poplar St. The fence will include 31 feet along Poplar Street and 76 feet along the South Fourth Street side. The township’s zoning ordinance requires a building permit for all fences. The supervisors approved the plan, and it will now go to the Lebanon County Planning Department, which has authority to issue the permit for the fencing.

In other business, the board approved training in youth support and investigations for police Chief Kenneth Zimmerman and Cpl. David Troxell at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in August.