When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Township supervisors empathized with two King Street residents who brought noise complaints before them. Residents said the noise is related to loud car mufflers near their homes.

What’s next: The elected officials said they would review South Lebanon’s noise ordinance with the township’s manager and police chief before responding to the complaints.

In other business: The board approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation to maintain the six traffic signal lights in the township.

Also: The supervisors also approved the sale of 11 pieces of used equipment at a total cost of $18,699.

Looking ahead: The board approved a request from the civic organization Crest Baseball to use ball diamonds at South Hills Park during the 2022 spring and summer season.