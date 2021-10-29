South Lebanon Township municipal building

The South Lebanon Township municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.

 Submitted photo

When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Township supervisors empathized with two King Street residents who brought noise complaints before them. Residents said the noise is related to loud car mufflers near their homes.

What’s next: The elected officials said they would review South Lebanon’s noise ordinance with the township’s manager and police chief before responding to the complaints.

In other business: The board approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation to maintain the six traffic signal lights in the township.

Also: The supervisors also approved the sale of 11 pieces of used equipment at a total cost of $18,699.

Looking ahead: The board approved a request from the civic organization Crest Baseball to use ball diamonds at South Hills Park during the 2022 spring and summer season.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags