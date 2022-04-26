South Lebanon Township supervisors at their April 12 meeting proposed to remedy a standing water problem in a stormwater retention basin in the East Evergreen/Hickory Hills subdivision near the corner of East Evergreen Road and Clover Drive.

According to board Chair Stephen Krause, homeowners in the vicinity of the retention basin “are not happy with the project, which needs water to infiltrate.” Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying Inc. of Lebanon handled the project to retrofit the basin.

The basin work was completed last spring under a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant of $20,000 for the Clover Drive Retrofit, Design Reconstruction project awarded in 2021 to the Lebanon County Stormwater Consortium, a group of six local municipalities formed in 1997. Its mission is to reduce levels of phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment in county stormwater that eventually drains to the Chesapeake Bay.

Ponding began to occur last summer in the basin. Krause said that Steckbeck came back and made certain changes to amend the soils and regraded the bottom.

He added that the basin’s bottom again needs regrading and the drainage culverts lowered at a cost of $9,500. However, the grant expired at the end of last year.

The board proposed splitting the $9,500 cost three ways between South Lebanon Township, Steckbeck Engineering and the consortium.

Vice Chair Jonathan Beers and supervisor Jeff Chernich agreed to present the proposal to Steckbeck and the consortium but with modifications regarding how time on the job would be billed on Beers’ recommendation.

In other business, Township Manager Jamie Yiengst submitted various reports to the supervisors for approval. Public Works in March spent 17 hours on road maintenance, 122 ½ hours on snow removal, 21 hours on sewers, 146 hours on equipment repair, and 75 ½ hours on yard waste collection.

The board approved Lebanon City’s mutual aid request for fire police for seven events in 2022, and the Department of Veteran Affairs’ request for fire police for its 5K run on May 28.

The board will meet again at 7 p.m. April 26 at the South Lebanon Township Municipal Building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.