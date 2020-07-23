When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, July 14.

What happened: The board of approved a revision to previous budgets, involving South Lebanon’s block grant funding.

Why it matters: That funding is allocated to benefit low- to middle- income areas and blighted properties.

Details: Included in the revision were funds originally earmarked for a rehabilitation project on East Old Cumberland Street completed in 2015. A township-owned building at 28 E. Moravian St. is scheduled for repairs. Once that structure is repaired, South Lebanon Township plans to sell it to help fund a stormwater project in Avon next year.

Also: The supervisors also approved a request from Lebanon Bible Fellowship youth group to conduct a “foot golf” event at South Hills Park.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.