When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 22.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a fair housing resolution that guarantees all South Lebanon residents equal opportunity to housing, regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, religion, family status or handicap.

Background: South Lebanon passes the fair housing statement annually.

What’s next: The board will set the budget in October for community block grant spending; the fair housing statement is required for that.

Recycling: The board approved a resolution allowing Cornwall Borough residents to use the township’s new Linden Road recycling center when it opens soon.

Shale gas benefit: Supervisors accepted a $14,000 grant from Lebanon County, through funds provided by the Marcellus Shale legacy fund, which results from impact fees of gas drilling. The money will help fund playground equipment and a surveillance system at South Hills Park.

Conservation bill support: The board also approved the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s request for support of its Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program bill currently being considered in the state Senate.

New hire: Supervisors approved the hiring of full-time highway department employee Dustin Mann after his successful completion of training for a commercial driver’s license.

Public meetings: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.