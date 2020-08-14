The South Lebanon Township supervisors approved an annual $40 fee for access cards for township residents to use the new yard waste and recycling center on Linden Road at their Aug. 11 meeting.

Construction on the new recycling center has been ongoing for about two years, and the township hopes to open it soon.

Also, the supervisors approved the budget for the special Community Development Block Grant/COVID-19 funding. The township will spend $30,894 on small business assistance and $30,893 on rent/mortgage/utility assistance.

In addition, the board indicated it would approve a request from Brad Stevens, of Lititz, to host a cross country meet at South Hills Park, should the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association cancel or postpone high school sports this fall.

The supervisors approved the appointments of Kyle Boyer, of Lebanon, and Cobie Arnold, of Myerstown, as volunteer firemen.

Until further notice, meetings will be conducted with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.

