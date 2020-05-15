When: South Lebanon, Lebanon County, supervisors meeting, May 12.

What happened: The supervisors passed a resolution to follow Lebanon County’s intention to move to the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for reopening local businesses, beginning May 15. The county’s move is in defiance of Wolf’s directive to keep Lebanon in the “red” phase until the beginning of June, during the COVID-19 crisis. Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graph has announced that her office will not prosecute any local business that opens.

Quotable: “We support the County of Lebanon,” said supervisors Chairman Steven Krause, “and its plan to move forward on May 15.”

Other action: The board approved a request from the Lebanon Friendship Cedars midget football program to erect a new electronic scoreboard at its playing field at South Hills Park. It also approved the Lebanon Valley Society of Radio Amateurs’ annual request to spend the night at South Hills Park on June 25.

Attendance: A total of seven supervisors and township employees were present at the meeting, which was conducted with an option for local residents to be present via a conference call.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open.