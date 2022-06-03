A solution to a localized flooding problem that has plagued residents of East Old Cumberland and King streets between South Eighth Street and South 15th Avenue in South Lebanon Township was presented at the May 24 supervisors meeting.

Dan Lyons, programs director of Lebanon County Redevelopment Authority, outlined details of the Avon stormwater improvement plan. The proposal is designed to alleviate a flooding alley problem that has affected residents for some time.

The work will be done under the annual grant program from the federal Community Block Development Funding Program administered by Lebanon County. The township has a rolling balance of $456,500 in that program.

One of the keys to the project is relocation of utilities including a gas line that runs beneath the alley. It affects 28 homes on both sides of the alley.

Another factor being addressed, according to Township Manager Jamie Yiengst, is “sloping the flat alley for stormwater to drain properly.”

Competitive bidding for the project will open May 31.

In other business, Rob Gearhart, Jr., partner and owner of Matthew & Hockley Associates, engineering and land surveyors of Lebanon, representing Travis Hibshman, received board approval to subdivide 501 S. 14th Ave. into two residential properties. A farmhouse and a barn currently exist on the property, both rentals, with utility service to the barn running off the farmhouse. The township Planning Commission had approved the subdivision without contest. Although the property lies in an industrial zone, Hibshman plans to keep the subdivided properties for residential use.

The board also approved Hibshman’s erosion and sedimentation plan on the condition that the proposed water and sewer services to one of the properties abide by a five-year moratorium for hook-up to township services due to the recent repaving of South 14th Avenue. To meet that condition, the developer provided the township with a $24,985 letter of credit to cover the future installation in 2026.

In another matter, Chairman Steve Krause said bids for replacing 15 streetlights in South Gate Manor “came in higher than anticipated,” with a low bid of $120,000. Thus, the township chose to go through Pennsylvania’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program to replace the lights for $35,750. Installation will be done by the township’s public works crew.

The board approved St. Cecilia Parish’s request for fire police assistance during its festival, June 9, 10 and 11.

The supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. June 7 at the township building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.