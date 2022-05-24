At its Tuesday, May 10, 2022 meeting, South Lebanon Township supervisors received a report from township police that overnight car break-ins are a problem. Board Chairman Steve Krause advised residents to be sure “to lock your car at night.” The supervisors approved the hire of Christopher Moser to replace Patrolman James Gross who resigned. Moser will undergo a six-week training period under Cpl. David Troxell. Following approval of South Lebanon Fire Department and background check, the supervisors approved Cory Nester as a volunteer firefighter.

Fire Police Capt. Jim Sak requested replacement of the improperly functioning equipment sliding bed on the fire police’s traffic vehicle which transports equipment needed at an incident scene. Chairman Krause commented that its present condition is a safety hazard and needs replacing. Supervisors Jon Beers and Jeff Chernich agreed. The board approved purchase of a new and upgraded sliding bed for $6,848.

The board acknowledged receipt of $25,000 from the Marcellus Shale Grant contract to repave walking paths in South Hills Park. According to Township Manager Jamie Yiengst, the township annually receives this grant through the county from Sunoco Pipeline, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer in Texas. Pennsylvania Act 13 of 2012, the Oil and Gas Act, mandates an annual allocation of Marcellus Shale Legacy Funds to Lebanon County. The Sunoco Mariner pipeline, which opened in 2014, runs through the southern end of the township, and transports up to 70,000 barrels a day of natural gas liquids from western Pennsylvania to Energy Transfer’s Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware. Propane and methane are pumped along the pipeline’s 300 miles.

The board approved requests for use of South Hills Park by: the Lebanon County Evironthon, May 13 from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm; Lebanon School District, Aug. 15 – Oct. 14 for cross-country training and meets; and Lebanon Federal Credit Union, Sept. 11 for a softball tournament.

“There are many reasons why the park is so popular,” said Yiengst. “It is spacious (160-plus acres) and has something for everyone from a 1.2 mile trail for walking or biking, playgrounds, a fitness center, basketball, volleyball, tennis, to pavilions, picnic tables, athletic fields, driving range, to 18-hole disc golf” among others.

Residents in the Juliada Manor Development requested closure of Briar Road between Sunrise Drive and School Lane for a block party on Sunday, May 29 from 12 pm to 5 pm, and was approved.

Public Works reported 942 total man hours including 431 hours on road work for April.

Payment of township bills, $456,129.48, was approved.

General Fund is $2,932,034.86 as of May 10.

Next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is Tuesday, May 24, at 7 pm at the township building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.