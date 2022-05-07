South Lebanon Township supervisors reviewed and approved a preliminary land development plan April 26 from Lebanon School District for a 145,000-square-foot school building for seventh and eighth grades.

The district plans to build a new school building at a cost of $40 million, just south of the high school at 1000 S. Eighth St. on athletic fields that are part of the boundary between Lebanon city, South Lebanon and North Cornwall townships.

The township Planning Commission, which met on April 25, recommended plan approval to the Board of Supervisors. Township officials noted concerns over impact of stormwater drainage and traffic volume.

The next step is for the school district’s engineer Steckbeth Engineering & Surveying Inc., to take the plan to North Cornwall Township and Lebanon city for review and approval.

In other business, Scott Kick and Bobby Grimes, residents of the School Lane Meadows subdivision, voiced concern over cats and other animals roaming through neighborhoods. Kick’s wife recently found eight feral kittens under a tarp on their property. The kittens’ mother returned and moved seven of them to other locations.

“What was I supposed to do?” Kick asked the board, regarding the free-roaming cat problem.

“If you let it go,” added Grimes, “It gets worse. It’s not fair to everybody in the neighborhood.”

Board Chairman Steve Krause replied, “The short answer is there is no answer. We’re limited in what we can do.” He advised Kick and Grimes to contact the Nobody’s Cats Foundation that works to remove and neuter feral animals for shelter at Lebanon County Humane Society.

A township ordinance refers to “dogs,” but its definition encompasses dogs, cats, non-domesticated animals and fowl. On its website the township discourages feeding such “dogs.”

Grimes also reported that people are living in trailers on properties near his home, and there is an abandoned trailer on another property. Township Manager Jamie Yiengst will send letters to those involved advising that they are in violation of township ordinances.

In a separate matter, the township’s auditors, Stanilla, Siegel and Maser CPA, completed their annual audit of township finances and found no discrepancies.

Finally, supervisors approved the appointment of Brianna Laliberte as emergency management coordinator to interface with the township and the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.

Next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the township building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.