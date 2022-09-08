When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, Aug. 23.

What happened: Supervisors approved the final land development plan of a 300-unit self-storage facility at 75 S. 13th Ave. and approved the subdivision of a 2.6-acre lot on the Kelly/Gauchenaur property. The land will remain under agricultural zoning.

Public comment: Chris Brown of Cobblestone Drive expressed concerns over the future maintenance of intermittent retention ponds on his property. For the time being, Brown said he has no problem keeping the area mowed, but should adjoining property be developed, he fears he will be legally responsible for much more work based on stormwater management rules. Brown feels the future value of his property will be compromised. Supervisor Stephen Krause said similar situations could arise with other properties with continued development in the future. Commissioners said the matter would be discussed with township counsel.

School safety: Robert Griffiths, also of Cobblestone Drive, expressed his desire to see local law enforcement and emergency medical services coordinate with Cornwall-Lebanon School District to plan and train for emergency response situations at schools. As a former school board member, Griffiths said his concern was raised after reading about the handling of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “It wasn’t for a lack of personnel,” he said. The supervisors echoed Griffiths’ concerns. Borough Manager Jaime Yingst and Krause noted that training of the type Griffiths is seeking is indeed being planned and coordinated with the township, the school district and local agencies. They could not comment as to when training might take place.

What’s next: The board meets next on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.