Representatives from the South Lebanon Community Church, during the July 12 South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, proposed a cost-sharing plan to improve the intersection of State Drive and Evergreen Road near the Cedar Crest High School/Middle School campus.

The church plans to build a new church on a vacant parcel at the intersection that is bordered at its corners by the Falcon Crest subdivision, Lebanon Federal Credit Union and a Speedway gas station.

The state Department of Transportation is requiring the church to foot the bill to install four crosswalks as a safety requirement at an estimated cost of $99,000. Josh Weber of Chrisland Engineering of Lebanon, representing the church, accompanied by church members Steve Wenger and Josh Martin, pointed out that those three existing businesses have never been required to pay for safety upgrades at the intersection. They questioned why the church should be exclusively saddled with the expense.

The upgrades would include push-button signals to provide pedestrians with controlled access to the intersection which is protected by existing traffic lights.

“We’re asking if the township could share in the costs,” Wenger said.

Board Vice Chairman Jon Beers asked the representatives what figure they had in mind.

“Half of the cost,” Wenger politely replied, noting that the church is a nonprofit organization.

“We are definitely empathetic to the church’s situation. We need discussions to find a way to help,” said Chairman Steve Krause, without committing to any amount.

The church plans to break ground no earlier than spring of 2023.

Township Manager Jamie Yiengst said that prior to the meeting she had reviewed the township’s general fund as a potential first step in locating funding, but none is available. “There is no other place to look for funding,” she said.

The supervisors agreed that there may be transportation grants available, and the township will explore funding opportunities for the project.

“It’s a beginning,” Krause said. “Let’s see what we can do.”

In other business, PennDOT will meet with the township on July 29 to review traffic flow at Route 422 (East Cumberland Street) and Prescott Road and the State Drive resurfacing project between Pine Avenue and Evergreen Road, as part of a 2023 transportation improvement project. “This is an opportunity to address any concerns PennDOT may have,” Yiengst said.

Also, the supervisors approved an engagement letter for the Cohen Law Group of Pittsburgh to represent the township in cable franchise renewal negotiations with Comcast as part of the Lebanon County Cable Consortium that would include Bethel, Jackson, North Annville, South Lebanon and Union townships, along with Jonestown Borough, at a negotiable fee of $8,900 depending on the number of municipalities participating and their population.

To permit supervisors’ remote participation in meetings, they approved a resolution which will allow them to participate in meetings either by telephone or internet.

Brianna Laliberte introduced herself as the new emergency management coordinator for Lebanon County, reporting to the supervisors any significant incidents in the township and county.

The supervisors approved the applications from firefighters Justin Wiles and Daniel Aviles. Wiles, 16, will be a junior firefighter at the Prescott Community Fire Station. Aviles, who turns 18 in August, will be a firefighter with South Lebanon Fire Company No. 1.