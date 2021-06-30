When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, June 22.

What happened: Supervisors approved a grant application to the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program that will provide for the planting of bushes along the Lincoln Avenue perimeter of South Hills Park. The application is required to be completed before June 30 and the installation work must be finished by July 31, 2022.

Football program: The supervisors approved an annual request from the Lebanon Friendship Cedars youth football program to stage practices and games at South Hills Park, beginning in July.

Appointment: The supervisors approved the appointment of Benjamin Rebert as a volunteer for the South Lebanon Fire Department.

Also: The board amended an ordinance that will permit the use of self-storage units in an industrial zone.

What's next: The board will meet July 13 at the South Lebanon Township Municipal Building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.