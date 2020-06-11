The South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County, supervisors acknowledged the receipt of a $74,583 check from the Community Development Block Grant Program at their June 9 meeting.

The supervisors informally discussed some possible uses for the annual funds, which are designed to aid low-income residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the board also reviewed separate letters received from the Lebanon County Conservation District and the Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority.

The conservation district is seeking the township’s involvement in a countywide action plan to meet restoration and water quality goals. The refuse authority commended the township for outstanding recycling efforts in 2019.

Until further notice, upcoming meetings will continue to be conducted with a conference call option available to the public, and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

