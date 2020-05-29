When: South Lebanon supervisors meeting, May 26.

What happened: Resident Shelly Rogers approached township supervisors about stormwater runoff at her property at 1306 S. Fifth Ave.

At issue: Rogers said she is experiencing the runoff problems because of recent work done to Route 897 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the agency. She told supervisors she is seeking the township’s advice on how to proceed.

Quotable: “We are sympathetic, we’re just not sure what we can do,” board Chairman Steve Krause said.

In other business: South Lebanon Township supervisors were informed on the progress of its Linden Road Recycling Center, which is expected to become fully operational in August, when card access and surveillance systems are installed.

Windfall: Supervisors said the township received a surplus reimbursement of $20,202 from Benecon, the administrator for Pennsylvania Municipal Health Insurance Cooperative.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will continue to be conducted with a conference call option available to the public, and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.

