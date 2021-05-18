When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: The board acknowledged the receipt of a refund check in the amount of $108, 249 from insurance provider Benecon.

Background: In its five years of providing insurance coverage to South Lebanon Township employees, the check represented the first refund from Benecon. The money will go to the township, which paid the insurance premiums.

In other business: Supervisors approved a request from the Falcon Youth Football Association to conduct an instructional camp at South Hills Park on June 28-30.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.