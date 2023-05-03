When: South Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting, April 25. Chair Steve Krause was absent.

What happened: Supervisors accepted a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for $25,000 to pave the 1.1-mile walking trail at South Hills Park.

Background: The grant money came from the department’s Local Share Account, which is funded by gaming revenue.

What’s next: The trail will be paved within the next month.

Mural: The board tabled a request by the Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts to create a mosaic mural installation this summer. Supervisors requested more information from the council pertaining to the design of the mural and its possible location.

Police/fire personnel: The board hired Dylan Gipe as a police officer pending completion of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and pending fulfillment of physical, mental and probationary requirements. Gipe will start in July. In addition, supervisors accepted Jason Reichman as a volunteer firefighter.

Fire department: The newly consolidated South Lebanon Fire Company No. 1 presented its 2022 expenditure report totaling $58,000. The township provides the company $55,900 annually. On the same night as the supervisors meeting, the fire company held its first meeting as a merged company. The township had previously relied on three companies.