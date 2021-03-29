When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, March 23.

What happened: Township supervisors gave permission to the Cedar Crest Music Aides, a boosters group, to conduct a food festival at South Hills Park on the last day of school, tentatively on June 10.

Marching band show: The event is expected to feature food trucks and a performance by the Cedar Crest High School marching band.

Shoes for kids: The South Lebanon supervisors also gave permission to the Lebanon County Council of Republican Women to host a walkathon fundraising event at South Hills Park on June 19. The funds raised will go toward purchasing shoes for disadvantaged children.

New neighborhood: The board approved the final streets and sewer lines at the Meadows at Southfields residential development, located off South Fifth Avenue. The Meadows at Southfields is a neighborhood of single-family homes. Iron Valley real estate firm, which is involved in the project, did not immediately return calls seeking additional information.

Summer paving: South Lebanon supervisors approved Pennsy Supply’s low bid of $269,640 for the resurfacing of parts of four roads as part of its summer paving project. The four roads to be paved are South 14th Avenue from Birch Road to King Street, Culvert Street from Whitman Road to township line, Whitman Road from South Lincoln Avenue to township line and a portion of Lincoln Avenue south of East Evergreen Road.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon, in Lebanon County.