At its annual reorganizational meeting Jan. 3, South Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors reelected Stephen Krause as chairman, and Johathan Beers as vice chairman.

The board then made the following appointments: Jamie Yiengst, secretary-treasurer to the board, and Reba Donley, assistant secretary/treasurer; Ken Zimmerman, police chief; Ron Johnson, public works director; Dave Eggert, code official.

Yiengst was also reappointed township manager, with Donley reappointed as assistant township manager.

The following persons were also appointed: Anthony Beers, Planning Commission; Douglas Stump, Sewer Authority; Patty Donley and Janel Simmers, Zoning Hearing Board; Liam Casey, Property Maintenance Appeals Board.

In other business, the board was informed Lebanon County Commissioners recently voted to increase public safety fees charged to municipalities. The per capita rate had been 70 cents for almost 25 years. This year the fee will increase to $1.20 per capita. For South Lebanon Township that means around $12,490 annually. This is paid directly by the township. The money pays for communications and data systems used by police and firefighters.

Also increasing this year will be water and sewer rates for residents. City of Lebanon Authority informed the board of a 3% increase in water and a 5% increase for sewer beginning April 1.

The Board of Supervisors next meets on Jan. 19.