Residents of South Lebanon Township will not see an increase in their property taxes in the new year.

At their Dec. 22 meeting, South Lebanon supervisors approved their 2021 budget, and the spending plan does not include a tax increase. The $4.9 million budget represents the second straight year without an increase in real estate tax.

“We always make that, not a necessity, but a priority,” said board Chairman Steve Krause, of holding the line on taxes. “We have obligations we have to meet, and they don’t ever go away. Fortunately, we have some excellent managers and assistant managers who are really good at pencil sharpening. We always try to keep taxes low, but there have been times when we have had to raise them.”

Currently, the tax rate for general purposes in South Lebanon is 1.48 mills, and the tax rate for fire protection is 0.3 mills. Those two taxes total $178 per year for a home assessed at $100,000. The township also taxes properties at varying rates for street lights based on their frontage.

“The supervisors always aim to be fiscally conservative in preparing a budget, while ensuring that necessary services are provided,” Township Manager Jamie Yiengst said. “Of course, we are aware that some residents have had a difficult year financially due to COVID-19 restrictions, and we do not wish to add to anyone’s hardships. We review the budget line by line to trim anything that is not necessary.”

South Lebanon Township is scheduled to spend about $100,000 less in 2021 than it did tin 2020. Part of that decrease can be attributed to the recent completion of the township’s yard waste recycling center, which had been a large budget item over the past two years.

South Lebanon Township is home to some 9,500 residents and about 3,000 residences.

