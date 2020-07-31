When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, July 28.

n What happened: Township supervisors denied a request from Lebanon resident Christy Mannino to conduct a paid yoga class at South Hills Park.

Why it matters: Township officials reiterated that use of South Hills Park is reserved for activities of a nonprofit nature.

Other park news: The board also approved part-time, seasonal employment for Ethan Boger at South Hills Park.

Street lighting: Supervisors approved street lighting for the Lazy Lane Meadows development, off of South Third Street.

What’s next: Until further notice, meetings will be conducted with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.