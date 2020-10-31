When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 27.

What happened: The Board of Supervisors accepted bids for 10 pieces of used equipment the township sold online.

What it means: The total of the 10 bids generated $18,025.

Meeting schedule: The board approved its proposed meeting schedule for 2021. Meetings will again be conducted on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, except for its reorganizational meeting on Jan. 4.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.